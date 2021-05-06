Arijit Singh's mother hospitalized; actress Swastika Mukherjee requests fans to donate blood

Singer Arijit Singh's mother has been hospitalized in Kolkata. However, the reason for her hospitalization is not known.

Actress Swastika Mukherjee on Thursday morning shared an Instagram post, informing that blood donors are needed for the popular singer's mother.

"Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS (sic)," read the actor’s complete post.

The actress captioned her post, "Urgent SOS SOS."