Arijit Singh's mother hospitalized; actress Swastika Mukherjee requests fans to donate blood

Singer Arijit Singh's mother has been hospitalized in Kolkata. However, the reason for her hospitalization is not known.
Actress Swastika Mukherjee on Thursday morning shared an Instagram post, informing that blood donors are needed for the popular singer's mother.
"Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS (sic)," read the actor’s complete post.
The actress captioned her post, "Urgent SOS SOS."
Director Srijit Mukherjee also requested people to help Arijit in this challenging time.
Taking to his Instagram story a few hours back, Arijit had urged his followers to donate plasma and blood.
"Apart from our frontline workers, there are millions of you who are working very hard right now to help people with food, oxygen, beds, and more. We also need to ensure that all of us who are eligible, must donate plasma and blood," he wrote.
"This is the least we can do to help right now," he added.
Several Bollywood and television celebrities have been posting calls for those who are unable to find necessary resources amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Recently, actress Bhumi Pednekar had asked Twitter to help her arrange a hospital bed for her aunt.
Arijit shot to fame with hits such as Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Dil Sambhal Ja Zara. He has won multiple awards for his singing talent and most recently, also composed the music for the Netflix film, Pagglait.