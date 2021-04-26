Arijit Singh’s fans defend the singer’s picture with wife Koel Roy after trolls mistake her for his ‘mother’

As the negative comments took over, Arijit’s loyal fans hit back.

One user wrote, “Y'all kindly stop judging her.”

“She's his childhood love. Stop judging on looks,” added another.

A user commented, “She is pretty. Much prettier than all fake pretending celebs. Definition of celebrity needs to be changed for this country, ppl who does good for the society, sets good standards are celebrities not some random ppl who wear fancy clothes and pose fancy. And in real life have shallow thoughts.”

For those unversed, Arijit was previously married to Ruprekha Banerjee, which ended in a nasty divorce within a year of tying the knot.

In 2014, he married Koel Roy a childhood friend and a neighbor of his. They have two children.

Arijit donned the hat of a composer for the Sanya Malhotra-starrer "Pagglait".

"I made my debut as a music composer with a project very close to my heart. I am honoured to serve music to the world. The endearing story of Sandhya of self-belief and triumph is much like my musical journey and I feel honoured to be associated with a special film like Pagglait," said Arijit.

“Pagglait” is the story of Sandhya (played by Sanya), who is struggling to mourn the death of her husband. She sets off on a path of self-discovery, to find her identity and purpose in life, even as she has to contend with a quirky joint family.

Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film also features Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.

“Pagglait” is co-produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain.