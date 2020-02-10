Arijit Singh shells out Rs 9.1 crore to buy 4 flats in Mumbai

Arijit Singh, the playback singer known for his soulful voice gave more than 20 chartbusters in 2019 alone. The 'Shayad' singer who was a part of the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list has reportedly bought 4 flats in Mumbai.

Arijit Singh has won millions of hearts ever since his debut and has become one of the biggest names in the music industry. Infact, it's almost impossible for a hit movie to not have an Arijit Singh song. Apart from making millions of fans, the hitmaker has also made a fortune with his heartfelt songs. Not just the movies, Arijit also gets a chunk from his live gigs around the globe. So when the singer went house hunting in one of the most expensive cities in India - Mumbai, he bought 4 flats in one go.

According to a report by Square Feat India, Arijit Singh has bought four flats in Versova, Mumbai. All the four flats are on the sixth floor of Savita Cooperative Housing Society, which is located at Seven Bungalows. Arijit purchased the flats for a whopping Rs 9.1 crore and has paid Rs 54.60 lakh for the stamp duty.

Recently, the singer also made it to the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. The Celebrity 100 List rankings were based on estimates of earnings through professions and endorsements of celebrities and estimates of their fame. Ranking 26 on the list, Arijit's earnings were estimated at Rs. 71. 95 crores.

On the work front, Arijit Singh has kick-started 2020 with a bang! The singer has lend his voice for movies like 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Malang' and Street Dancer 3D'.