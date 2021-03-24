‘Arijit Singh gives liberty and space to explore’, says Himani Kapoor, who sang 'Thode Kam Ajnabi' in ‘Pagglait’

Himani Kapoor who has been the voice behind super hit songs like “Dum Dum Dum Mast Hai” from Band Baaja Baarat and “Jogi Mahi” from Bachna Ae Haseeno, has recently released her latest track “Thode Kam Ajnabi”, which she has sung with Arijit Singh for the movie Pagglait featuring Sanya Malhotra. The lyrics have been penned by Neelesh Misra.

Pagglait revolves around a woman in a loveless marriage to a man who dies months after their wedding.

Speaking about the song and what does it signify, Himani says, “It’s a love song about how Sanya’s character feels after her husband's death.”

The songstress who has collaborated with singer Arijit Singh, also the composer for Pagglait, shared that he is an amazing artist who gives liberty, space and time to explore and even record multiple times if you’d like.

She says, “Arijit’s compositions are undeniable so good that you feel like keeping them as it is, but he lets you do your own things in the song, based on what you feel and the variations you’d like to give.”