'Are you effin serious?! Khud ko kha jao yaar': Sandhya Mridul on Chinese wet markets being re-opened amid coronavirus pandemic

A few other furious Twitter users also reacted to the report. A user wrote, "Even Covid-19 couldn't rescue Bats from Chinese."

Another comment read, "This proves the theory that the virus has nothing to do with bats. This #ChinaVirus was built as a weapon by #China in #Wuhan labs. By accident escaped from lab and hence spread. China must be made to pay for its arrogance and murders,war crime."

Scientists believe that the Covid-19 causing coronavirus first lurked in a bat in China and hopped to another animal, before getting passed on to humans.

Various reports suggest that a 55-year-old man from China's Hubei province could have been the first person to have contracted Covid-19 through one such 'wet market'. Huanan Seafood Market in China's Wuhan is believed to be the epicentre of coronavirus, which swept the world, engulfing millions.

Several scientists, medical experts and animal rights activists have called for a ban on China's wet markets but the Asian country seems to have not learnt from its mistakes.

Input from ANI