‘Are we mad to sit at home’: Netizens slam Gauri and Aryan Khan as they jet off to New York

As Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan continues to shoot for his upcoming film “Pathan” in Dubai, while simultaneously checking on his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, his wife Gauri, and son Aryan Khan have jetted off to New York amid a global pandemic.
The mother-son duo has joined a long list of celebs trying to escape the second wave of COVID-19, as cases continue to surge in Maharashtra.
Needless to say, they were mercilessly trolled after a video showing them at the airport departure surfaced on social media.
One user wrote, "Yeh celebrity sirf naam ke Indians hai jab desh par koi muskil Aate hai toh desh se bhag jaate hai."
"Han india m situation khrb hojae to sab bhag jao foreign paisa yaha kamao jab yha ke logo ko zrurat h to nikal jao," added another.
Meanwhile, another wrote, "Under which essential services does these celebrities come? R we common ppl mad to sit at home and follow the protocols."
Check out the comments below.
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 67,468 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its tally beyond the 40-lakh mark, while 568 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a state health department official.
The tally of 67,468 infections, the second highest single-day count so far, pushed the COVID-19 caseload of Maharashtra to 40,27,827, he said.
The Maharashtra government imposed several new restrictions including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel and curbs on office attendance in an attempt to bring the spiralling coronavirus infections under control.
The new restrictions under the government's `Break- the-Chain' program will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm and will remain effective till 7 am on May 1.
However, chief minister Thackeray did not announce the new restrictions himself, unlike last time. The government notification also did not use the word `lockdown'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)