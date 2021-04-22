‘Are we mad to sit at home’: Netizens slam Gauri and Aryan Khan as they jet off to New York

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 67,468 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its tally beyond the 40-lakh mark, while 568 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a state health department official.

The tally of 67,468 infections, the second highest single-day count so far, pushed the COVID-19 caseload of Maharashtra to 40,27,827, he said.

The Maharashtra government imposed several new restrictions including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel and curbs on office attendance in an attempt to bring the spiralling coronavirus infections under control.

The new restrictions under the government's `Break- the-Chain' program will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm and will remain effective till 7 am on May 1.

However, chief minister Thackeray did not announce the new restrictions himself, unlike last time. The government notification also did not use the word `lockdown'.