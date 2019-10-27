Are we finally ready for tough girls on the screen?

The box office receipts of such films are decidedly several notches higher than exclusively female powered films. But that’s not to say that the box office has not thrown a few surprise winners over the years. Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi with Alia Bhatt commanding complete attention, was amongst the biggest hits among women oriented films ever.

Tabu did it with Chandni Bar, the inimitable Sridevi had many career defining films throughout her illustrious sojourn in Hindi cinema but she only saw worldwide success with Gauri Shinde’s path-breaking (in marketing terms) English Vinglish... but her subsequent solo effort thereafter, Mom was no big hit. Vidya Balan hit bulls-eye with The Dirty Picture and Kahaani.

Her more recent outings like Bobby Jasoos, Begum Jaan and Tumhari Sulu fared poorly and she had to resort to a multi star cast film Mission Mangal, with Akshay Kumar top-lining, to get her career back on track. Rani Mukherji did it with No One Killed Jessica, Mardaani and Hichki of which the latter was the least successful.

Swara Bhaskar may have tasted success with Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding (in the company of Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor) but a film like Avinash Das’ Anarkali of Ara in which she gave a career defining performance, unfortunately tanked at the BO.

Sonam’s biggest successes were Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, PadMan and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo in which she had big heroes like Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan for company and was essentially relegated to secondary status in those films.

Raanjhanaa was a surprise winner for her while Ram Madhavan’s Neerja lent her ‘solo’ box office clout which was eventually frittered away by her other clunkers Khoobsorat, Aisha and The Zoya Factor. Anushka Sharma tasted middling success with NH10 but her Pari, another film which she produced and had the solo lead role, was a commission earner at best.

Priyanka Chopra tasted a fair bit of success with Fashion and Mary Kom, but her more recent The Sky is Pink with an equally saleable Farhan Akhtar fared miserable at the box office. Female-centred films like Angry Indian Goddesses and Lipstick Under My Burkha, with a bunch of women breaking out from rigid patriarchal mind sets, did fairly well at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut’s Revolver Rani may have bled at the box office but Queen and Manikarnika steadied her career and re-established her as a saleable ‘solo’ heroine.

Despite the middling and sometimes, bigger box office gains from female centred films, filmmakers are still not willing to put their careers on the line unless they are backed by well-known credit worthy producers and presenters.

Except for Manikarnika, which was a historical and produced by Kangana herself, you wouldn’t see a big-budget heroine oriented subject being made. Most women centred films have boutique budgets and are targeted at a particular demographic by their marketing team. Saand Ki Aankh, which tells the inspiring story of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

These are well known names that are associated with quality cinema, a qualitative backing that gives this inspirational film a boost strong enough to get the crowd interested.

But will the interest last long enough to take this film to sterling box office heights? That’s anybody’s guess.