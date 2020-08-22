Are Kangana Ranaut and Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh on the same page? Here's the full dope

The video was shared on the same day Singh told IANS, "Kangana is not Sushant's friend. She is basically highlighting the general discrimination in media.”

After the sudden demise of Sushant on June 14, Kangana had put out a video in which she talked about topics like Sushant's death, 'movie mafia' and 'nepo-kids' to reopen the nepotism debate.

"The issue that she is raising is correct, but she is not Sushant Singh Rajput's representative and neither is she carrying on his case. She is bringing out a general problem in the industry. Sushant may also have been a victim (of nepotism), but she is not representating him. Woh Sushant ka nahi kar rahi kuch bhi (she isn't doing anything for Sushant). She is only doing her own," said the advocate.

In another report by Pinkvilla, Singh said, "She's trying to further her own agenda and attack people she has a personal issue with to settle her own scores. She seems to be on her own trip. The family's FIR has nothing to do with her claims at all."

"Everyone knows nepotism exists in the industry. Sushant too must have faced discrimination. But that can't be the primary course of investigation in this case. Those can still be contributory factors, but the main case is on how Rhea and her gang tried to completely exploit and finish Sushant," he added.

The ‘Queen’ actress slammed reports that quoted Singh, and wrote on Twitter, “Movie mafia Bikau media is at it again, Sushant’s lawyer/family never said anything against me, but rumours are being spread, here’s what the family lawyer said almost in every interview of his, beware of vulture media.”