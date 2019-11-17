Are big studios really ruling the roost?

They also have the liberty to raise the ticket rates if it’s a Salman Khan film on Eid and get a holiday weekend to get a big Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar or Aamir Khan film. In this melee, the small independent producer is likely to get lost since he doesn’t get the right theatres or the right shows to project his film. It’s the survival of the fittest.”

Arshad Siddiqui, director, IPS Arjun Batch 2000, and 1.3.7, Ek Tera Saath, has a different point of view and he says, “It’s not that the smaller independent films don’t get an avenue for good theatres or multiplexes but if you make good films with good content then no one can stop your film from being a success, not even the corporate who is mighty with financial acumen and marketing.

But if your film is rank bad then the film is likely to come a cropper at the box office. Also, if the foreign studios or big Indian studios have to distribute their films they need an Anil Thadani of AA Films or Rajesh Thadani or a Balkrishna Shroff or a Shyam Shroff of Shringar Films to exploit the film properly and get the best of collections.”

Eventually it appears that any film, be it produced by a big studio or a small independent producer, has to be good and should entertain audiences with good content; only then can it hit the bulls eye at the box-office.