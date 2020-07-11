Are 3 'Khan Musketeers' above the law? Subramanian Swamy wants investigation in assets of Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has on Saturday demanded investigation in the assets of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.
Taking to Twitter, Swamy said, "The assets created by these 3 Khan Musketeers in India and abroad especially in Dubai need to be investigated. Who gifted them bunglows and properties there and how they bought it and the cartelisation needs to be investigated by SIT of ED , IT and CBI. Are they above the law?"
Twitter users also echoed Swamy and demanded the same. "Definitely sir, their assets needs to be investigated. Every detail should be made public so that some pple who support them can also see their dark side & not only glamour & fake socialization(sic)," a Twitter user wrote.
"Absolutely. Time this is proved. The Mafia #DawoodIbrahim link to Bollywood how they promote whom as heroes and block some is too well known in the corridors . All that is needed a detailed probe to make it public with stamp of authenticity .@PMOIndia #bollywoodcriminallink (sic)," wrote a retired IAS officer.
Here are a few reactions:
Earlier, 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Kashyap had claimed that Salman Khan's charity 'Being Human' is used as a front for money laundering and demanded a probe into it.
"They are making money by fooling the innocent public. They are selling Rs 500 jeans for Rs 5000 and laundering money in the name of charity. Their intention is not to give anything to anyone, but to only acquire from people. The government needs to probe Being Human…I will cooperate with the government," Kashyap wrote in a Facebook post.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)