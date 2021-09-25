Archana Puran Singh Birthday Special: Doting mother's best moments with her sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan

Actor and television personality Archana Puran Singh was born September 26, 1962, in Dehradun.

She began her career as a model and then made her acting debut with Nari Hira's 'Abhishek' opposite Aditya Pancholi in 1987.

Over the years, she featured in several iconic films such as 'Agneepath', and 'Raja Hindustani'. Even though she got small roles during the initial years oh her career, the actress had successfully grabbed the viewers’ attention.

She had a major breakthrough with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in which she played the role of Miss Braganza. Her character is still loved by the audience.

Archana Puran Singh has appeared in over 100 movies and a few television serials. Apart from these, she has also judged several comedy shows.

Archana tied the knot with actor Prameet Sethi on June 30, 1992. The couple has two sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. She often shares adorable moments with her family, especially with her children.

As Archana celebrates her 59th birthday on Sunday, here are some adorable pictures of the doting mother with her sons.

Archana had shared his candid picture on Instagram on his son Ayushmaan's birthday. "You give me reason to be happy everyday. Here's to 21 years of treasured memories. Love you forever," she had captioned the post.

Archana never misses a chance to spend quality time with her family. This picture is from one of their vacations, where she can be seen having a great time.

Archana is surely being a doting mother as the video resembles how sweetly she is been treasuring the childhood memories.

This Diwali picture, in which Archana and his son can be seen all smiles for the camera, was shared by Aaryamann on Instagram.

This video is a combination of beautiful moments shared by them. It is surely a one to cherish.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 09:00 PM IST