Arbaaz Khan spotted with son Arhaan Khan at vaccination centre in Mumbai

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai with son Arhaan Khan on Tuesday afternoon.

While Arbaaz was seen in a black track pant and a T-shirt with a mask, Arhaan (18) wore a pink pant and a blue and grey T-shirt.

He also wore gloves and a face mask.

Arbaaz (53) received the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. He had informed about the same on Instagram.

Arbaaz had shared a video in which he can be seen taking the jab. In the caption of his post, the Dabangg actor urged his fans and followers to take the vaccine as soon as possible.

