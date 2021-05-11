Arbaaz Khan spotted with son Arhaan Khan at vaccination centre in Mumbai

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai with son Arhaan Khan on Tuesday afternoon.
While Arbaaz was seen in a black track pant and a T-shirt with a mask, Arhaan (18) wore a pink pant and a blue and grey T-shirt.
He also wore gloves and a face mask.
Arbaaz (53) received the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. He had informed about the same on Instagram.
Arbaaz had shared a video in which he can be seen taking the jab. In the caption of his post, the Dabangg actor urged his fans and followers to take the vaccine as soon as possible.
Have a look at the video here:
So far, several Bollywood celebs have taken the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Monday, filmmaker Rakeysh OmPrakash Mehra, Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'souza received the jab.
Earlier, celebrities including Ankita Lokhande, Preity Zinta, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Saif Ali Khan among others received the vaccine shots.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting vaccinated first and immunisation of frontline workers, followed by the next phase meant for over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions, which started from March 1.
Vaccination for those aged between 18 to 44 years started from May 1.
