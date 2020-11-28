Arbaaz Khan joins brother Salman's long-time foe, Vivek Oberoi, for supernatural horror-thriller

Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan has been roped in for Vivek Oberoi and debutant Palak Tiwari's film "Rosie - The Saffron Chapter", the producers announced on Thursday.

Produced by Prerna V Arora and Mandiraa Entertainment, the movie will goon floors on December 22 on the outskirts of Mumbai and Pune, a press release issued by the makers read.

Arora said they are thrilled to have Khan, known for movies such as "Fashion" and "Dabangg" series, join the cast of the film.

"Beyond thrilled to be welcoming one of the most protean individuals from the fraternity, an excellent visionary, a fantastic director, a wise producer and a very hearty actor - the one and only Arbaaz Khan to our team of ''Rosie''. Looking forward to this production more so now with him in our corner," the producer said.

The film, which also stars Tahir Shabbir, who was last seen in "Guilty", revolves around the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, who was an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram.

"The film is all about her disappearance. Did she actually never exist? Or did she die? Is it a murder? Or is there something supernatural? Though Rosie was never found, the story will now have a different angle and will begin with the investigation of the missing girl, Rosie, played by Palak Tiwari," Arora said in a statement here.

It will be directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra, best known for 2017 Sunil Grover-starrer "Coffee With D" and "Hotel Milan" starring Kunal Roy Kapur.

"Rosie: The Saffron Chapter" is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi's home production company Oberoi Mega Entertainment and will release in mid-2021.