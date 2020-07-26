AR Rahman: 'There is a whole gang working against me' in Bollywood

"When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, many people said don't go to him (Rahman). They told me stories after stories'. I heard that and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I get less (Bollywood offers) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me. People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening, without them knowing that they are doing harm," Rahman told the radio station.

"It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff," the musician pointed out.

He added that all are welcome to work with him. "All of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me," he said.

Rahman won two Oscars for Danny Boyle's "Slumdog Millionaire" in 2009. In October last year, he turned producer with the musical film, "99 Songs".