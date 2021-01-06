AR Rahman birthday special: Top 10 feel-good songs of the legendary musician

Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman is celebrating his 54th birthday on Wednesday, Janaury 6.

Rahman made his debut in 1992 as a composer with Mani Ratnam’s 'Roja' and shot to instant fame as the wonder kid in the industry, who changed the grammar of music and sounds. After that, he gave tracks to Bollywood movies like 'Bombay', 'Dil Se', 'Taal', 'Saathiya', 'Guru', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Slum Dog Millionaire' and many more.

The music maestro has been awarded four National awards, two academy awards, two Grammy awards, a BAFTA awards, a Golden globe, fifteen Filmfare Awards and sixteen Filmfare Awards south. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, in 2010 by the Government of India.

On his birthday, here are AR Rahman's top 10 songs that changed the tunes of Bollywood music, taking Indian sounds on a global tour: