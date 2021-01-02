Apurva Asrani thanks 'change-maker' Pankaj Tripathi for giving writing process its due

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani on Saturday thanked actor Pankaj Tripathi for giving the writing process its due and said that there's a shift of perception today because of 'change-makers' like him.
'Criminal Justice' actor recently spoke about the difference between OTT and box office releases. In an interaction with indianexpress.com, Pankaj Tripathi said that writing is the most important criteria for the content on OTT.
He said, "There is a freedom that makers have because gimmicks don’t work here. What matters is your writing and your performance. And you have time to say what you want to say in six-eight hours whereas in cinema you have just two hours to justify the cast and hero."
"When writing becomes important, you need actors who can explore the layers and complexities of the story. It is easy to get attached to OTT but it is easier to be rejected because if the viewers don’t like they will switch to another show," Pankaj Tripathi added.
Filmmaker Apurva Asrani shared the interview on Twitter and wrote, "Thankyou Pankaj Tripathi for giving the writing process it's due, and for explaining how OTT is the writers & actors medium. There is a shift in perception today because of change-makers like you."
Replying to Asrani's tweet, Tripathi tweeted, "Thank you sir, I always think that what is writing is the soul there, after all its layering. Happy new year to you."
On the work front, Panjak Tripathi will 's awaiting the release o 'Kaagaz', which has been helmed by actor-director Satish Kaushik. Based on the life of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, it shows Tripathi fighting a legal battle to prove that he is alive.
Presented by superstar Salman Khan, the film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on January 7. The drama, which was earlier scheduled to release in May, was pushed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Apart from premiering digitally, the film will also be released in select theatres in Uttar Pradesh.
The actor, who was seen this year on the second season of Amazon Prime Video series 'Mirzapur', and films like 'Ludo' and 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', has also joined the cast of Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Bachchan Pandey',