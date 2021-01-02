Apurva Asrani thanks 'change-maker' Pankaj Tripathi for giving writing process its due

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani on Saturday thanked actor Pankaj Tripathi for giving the writing process its due and said that there's a shift of perception today because of 'change-makers' like him.

'Criminal Justice' actor recently spoke about the difference between OTT and box office releases. In an interaction with indianexpress.com, Pankaj Tripathi said that writing is the most important criteria for the content on OTT.

He said, "There is a freedom that makers have because gimmicks don’t work here. What matters is your writing and your performance. And you have time to say what you want to say in six-eight hours whereas in cinema you have just two hours to justify the cast and hero."