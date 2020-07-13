Apurva Asrani slams Navbharat Times for story claiming Sushant Singh Rajput was bipolar

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani, who has been vocal about the blind items and maligning pieces on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has now slammed a leading daily carrying a similar piece.

Asrani has named Times of India’s Hindi edition Navbharat Times for an article claiming Sushant was bipolar. He stated that the daily hasn’t names its source, adding that there’s a PR drive to influence public perception and to paint Singh as unstable.

He wrote, "On 19th June, TOI & other portals carried a story from #SushantSinghRajput's psychiatrist implying that he was mentally ill & had 'strange thoughts'. That story was removed after psychiatrist Kersi Chavda called it out as bogus & 'filthy journalism'. Now Navbharat Times carries a story claiming #SushantSinghRajput was bipolar. And just like those blind articles, they haven't named the source. Whatever the truth, I see a sustained PR drive to influence public perception & to paint Sushant as unstable.”