Apurva Asrani slams Navbharat Times for story claiming Sushant Singh Rajput was bipolar

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani, who has been vocal about the blind items and maligning pieces on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has now slammed a leading daily carrying a similar piece.
Asrani has named Times of India’s Hindi edition Navbharat Times for an article claiming Sushant was bipolar. He stated that the daily hasn’t names its source, adding that there’s a PR drive to influence public perception and to paint Singh as unstable.
He wrote, "On 19th June, TOI & other portals carried a story from #SushantSinghRajput's psychiatrist implying that he was mentally ill & had 'strange thoughts'. That story was removed after psychiatrist Kersi Chavda called it out as bogus & 'filthy journalism'. Now Navbharat Times carries a story claiming #SushantSinghRajput was bipolar. And just like those blind articles, they haven't named the source. Whatever the truth, I see a sustained PR drive to influence public perception & to paint Sushant as unstable.”
About a week ago, Asrani made headlines recently for calling out popular film critic Rajeev Masand over the ‘vicious’ blind items on Sushant Singh Rajput.
He wrote, "Attacking soft targets like KRK, while keeping mum on the more powerful 'blind item' experts is sheer hypocrisy. KRK is vile, but at least has the guts to put his name to his opinions. Rajeev's blind items against #SushantSinghRajput are vicious & cowardly. Don't be selective."
Later, in a detailed blog post titled as ‘Do Words Have the Power To Kill?’ Asrani asked questions leading to Rajput’s death. From being ignored by his peers, to even being accused of being a rapist under the MeToo Movement; he wondered if Singh was bullied throughout.
Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34.