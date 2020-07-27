Apurva Asrani slams 2017 news article questioning Sushant Singh Rajput's sanity

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani has become the crusader to fight against all those who maligned Sushant Singh Rajput’s reputation. From blind pieces to news articles citing the late actor and ‘bipolar and depressed’, Asrani is leaving no stone unturned to name and shame the film industry and media.

His latest attack was on a 2017 news article published in a daily, which was shut down in 2019.

Asrani shared a picture of Sushant’s tweet, which included the published article titled as “Decoding Sushant’s tweets”.

Singh captioned it as, “Your attempt to mock me is appreciated but in doing so you’re also claiming that Sartre, Escher and Joel were bullshitting all their lives. (Credits were given). Oouchh!!”