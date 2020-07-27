Apurva Asrani slams 2017 news article questioning Sushant Singh Rajput's sanity

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani has become the crusader to fight against all those who maligned Sushant Singh Rajput’s reputation. From blind pieces to news articles citing the late actor and ‘bipolar and depressed’, Asrani is leaving no stone unturned to name and shame the film industry and media.
His latest attack was on a 2017 news article published in a daily, which was shut down in 2019.
Asrani shared a picture of Sushant’s tweet, which included the published article titled as “Decoding Sushant’s tweets”.
Singh captioned it as, “Your attempt to mock me is appreciated but in doing so you’re also claiming that Sartre, Escher and Joel were bullshitting all their lives. (Credits were given). Oouchh!!”
Asrani quote-tweeted the same and wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput: To cure a sane man is way more difficult than curing ones own insanity.
DNA Aftr hrs: Clearly MR Rajput, tweets like these are making us question your sanity.
In 2017, DNA compiled brilliant quotes from SSR & spun them all to make him seem insane. Do read.”
Bollywood actor Adhyayan Suman also reacted to the same and commented, “Sick f*****g Journalist! This is exactly what they do! Emotionally strangle you! Basta₹&₹”
Earlier, Asrani named a Hindi daily for an article claiming Sushant was bipolar. He stated that the daily hasn’t names its source, adding that there’s a PR drive to influence public perception and to paint Singh as unstable.
Besides that in a detailed blog post titled as ‘Do Words Have the Power To Kill?’, Asrani asked questions leading to Rajput’s death. From being ignored by his peers, to even being accused of being a rapist under the MeToo Movement; he wondered if Sushant was bullied throughout.
Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34.
