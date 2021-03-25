Apurva Asrani shocked to see Delhi hospital using his Bell’s Palsy picture for 'stroke and its symptoms' poster

In 2018, Asrani, who penned the critically acclaimed drama “Aligarh”, had revealed he woke up with Bell’s Palsy — a condition that leaves the face partially paralysed.

Asrani shared a Facebook post on his condition and shared a few photographs of himself during various stages of the illness.

"I woke up with the right side of my pace completely paralysed. Fearing a stroke, I was rushed to the hospital, and after an MRI ruled that out, my condition was diagnosed as Bell’s Palsy — where the facial nerve is inflamed, causing loss of muscle movement."

“What causes this is still a mystery, but they gather that it could be a viral infection. Stress is a major factor and god knows I had more than my share of that in 2017,” Asrani wrote.

After a period of rigorous physiotherapy his facial functions had been restored to near normal, said Asrani.

In 2020, Asrani tweeted again about his paralysis, but this time mentioned that it was after a stressful fight with a “leading Bollywood actress.”

Although Apurva avoided taking names, the tension between him and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over credits for the 2017 film "Simran" is well known.

Apurva was reportedly unhappy with Kangana for claiming that she had co-written the script of the Hansal Mehta film. He had expressed at that time that he felt "betrayed" by the actress.