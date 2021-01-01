Apurva Asrani calls out 'star surnames' after popular 'villain' Sharat Saxena shares his Bollywood ordeal

Actor Sharat Saxena, who is best known as the OG villain from the 90s, recently opened up on his experience in Bollywood as a “sidekick/junior artist”.

In an interaction with Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), Saxena revealed how he came to Mumbai to be an actor, but over the years, could only work as a fighter.

He said, “Back in the day, in our entire country, a man who had a good physique, he was considered as labour class, with no fine arts, someone who couldn't be an actor, writer or anything. He could only be a fighter. Unfortunately, when I came to Mumbai, I was in good shape, because my father used to be an athlete, and I was inspired by him.”

“When producers and directors would look at me, they couldn't see an actor, but a fighter or junior artist. For 30 years, I worked only in action sequences, and when it came to acting, we only got dialogues such as "Yes Boss, No Boss, Very Sorry Boss",” he added.

In no time, the video hit the viral note.