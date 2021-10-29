'Apne bacchon ko sambhalein': Piyush Mishra reacts to Aryan's Khan bail in Mumbai cruise drugs bust case

A day after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, veteran actor Piyush Mishra has said Bollywood celebrities should take care of their children.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Mishra was asked to share his reaction on Aryan getting bail. Responding to it, the actor said that he has nothing to do with it.

However, he added that it is done now and Shah Rukh Khan, his son or NCB zonal directorate Sameer Wankhede know better.

"Theek hai ho gya. Jo kiya hain wo bhugtenge aap. Apne apne bachcho ko sambhalein, bas yahi hai," he added.

ALSO READ Mumbai cruise drug case: Aryan Khan likely to be out of jail by today evening

Mishra had shared the silver screen with SRK in 1998 film 'Dil Se'.

Meanwhile, advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case, said that he will be out of jail by Friday evening.

On Thursday evening, a host of Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Hansal Mehta, R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker, Mika Singh and others expressed their happiness on social media after Aryan got bail.

Aryan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 04:03 PM IST