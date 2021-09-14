Aparshakti Khurana shares adorable photo with baby Arzoie; Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap react

Actor Aparshakti Khurana recently shared an adorable photo with her baby girl Arzoie on Instagram.

In the photo, the little munchkin can be seen resting on her daddy’s chest as the actor held her carefully. He captioned the image as "#MeriArziyaan @arzoie.a.khurana."

Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti Ahuja welcomed a baby girl on August 27.

The heartwarming photo sent the internet into a meltdown in no time and several celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar, Suyyash Rai, Patralekhaa, Sunny Singh, and others were all hearts for it.

Aparshakti had announced that he is expecting his first child with Aakriti in June. Sharing a post of kissing the baby bump, the actor wrote, "If the work could not be expanded in the lockdown, then we thought of expanding our family."

Aparshakti and Aakriti tied the knot in 2014. They had reportedly first met in Chandigarh in a dance class.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti was last seen in 'Helmet' co-starring Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.

Directed by Satram Ramani and written by Rohan Shankar, the film is based on the ground reality of the country, where people feel awkward while buying and talking about condoms.

Aparshakti has established himself as a bankable actor in last few years. So much so, that his performances have at times stood out despite not being in the lead.

