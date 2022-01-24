Aparshakti Khurana pens heartfelt letter for daughter Arzoie on National Girl Child Day

Actor Aparshakti Khurana became a proud father in 2021 with the birth of his daughter Arzoie Khurana.

The doting father often gives a glimpse of his adorable moments with Arzoie on social media.

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Aparshakti took to Instagram and penned an adorable and emotional letter for his daughter.

He expressed his feelings as a father and how grateful he is to have Arzoie in his life who has helped him understand the meaning of the word 'family' a little better.

"Dear Arzoie, Life feels like a feel-good Bollywood movie since the day you were born. Because of you, I know what it feels like to have your dream come true. Because of you, I understand the word ‘Family’ a little better. Arzoie, you are too little to understand this right now, but Paapoo promises to be with you through thick and thin. Through successes and failures. Through ‘’I should get a haircut’’ and ‘’Oh no! Why did I get a haircut?’’. Zuzu, no matter how much you grow and who you grow up to be, you will always be my little one,. You see, it’s only now that I understand what your grandparents mean when they say ‘’maa-bap ke liye bacche humesha, bacche hi rehte hain," he wrote.

"P.S. It feels amazing to see you sleep in my arms when I sing Arziyan Saari Mai Chehre Pe Likh Ke Laya Hoon. Is it the power of music? Or is it my voice that makes you go ''I'd rather be asleep than listen to this''!. So, you legit go :zzz: zzz ooooo zoooooo. With love and only love, Your Paapoo," he added.

"Being blessed by a baby girl has been the biggest blessing of my life. #NationalGirlChildDay," he captioned his post.

Aparshakti and Aakriti Ahuja tied the knot in 2014. They had reportedly first met in Chandigarh in a dance class. They became parents on 27 August 2021.

