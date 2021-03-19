Aparshakti Khurana expecting first child with wife Aakriti: Report

Khurana has established himself as a bankable actor in last few years. So much so, that his performances have at times stood out despite not being in the lead.

He made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film 'Dangal'. Besides that, he has also been part of films like ‘Stree’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’.

Meanwhile on work front, Aparshakti is gearing up for the release of his first movie as in a lead role, 'Helmet'.

"'Helmet' is a word given to condoms, actually. The film is about condoms. It is about how even in today's day and age it is awkward for people to ask for a pack of condoms at the medical store, even in big cities like Delhi or Mumbai," Aparshakti told IANS.

Directed by Satram Ramani, 'Helmet' is a quirky comedy that depicts the ground reality in the heartlands of the country, where talking about protection for sex is awkward. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.

He will also make his digital debut in the Vikramaditya Motwane web series 'Stardust'.

The series is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989, and will explore the clash between two superstars.

Aparshakti, who will play one of the two protagonists, says: "’Stardust’ is a series close to my heart for more than one reason. It's my OTT debut. It's a period drama series and I am extremely humbled to play the role of one of the first superstars of Bollywood. It will give me the opportunity to work with a genius like Vikramaditya Motwane and the legendary Prosenjit Chatterjee -- which is every actor's dream. I am really looking forward to all the learning and fun."

Stardust is expected to go on floors around March or April.

Apart from the web series, Aparshakti has a suspense thriller co-starring R. Madhawan.