Aparshakti Khurana cradles wife Aakriti Ahuja's baby bump in new pic; Tahira Kashyap showers love

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja, are expecting their first child together. On June 4, 2021, the couple had shared the happy news with their fans on social media.

On Monday, the actor shared an adorable photo from Aakriti’s pregnancy photoshoot.

In the picture, Aparshakti can be seen caressing Aakriti’s baby bump as the two smile and look down. Twinning in white, the couple is standing amidst the nature.

In the caption of the post, he simply used three heart emojis.

Moments after he shared the beautiful picture, Tahira Kashyap, Mukti Mohan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Pranutan Bahl were among those who dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Fans also showered love on the couple.