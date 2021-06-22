Aparshakti Khurana cradles wife Aakriti Ahuja's baby bump in new pic; Tahira Kashyap showers love

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja, are expecting their first child together. On June 4, 2021, the couple had shared the happy news with their fans on social media.
On Monday, the actor shared an adorable photo from Aakriti’s pregnancy photoshoot.
In the picture, Aparshakti can be seen caressing Aakriti’s baby bump as the two smile and look down. Twinning in white, the couple is standing amidst the nature.
In the caption of the post, he simply used three heart emojis.
Moments after he shared the beautiful picture, Tahira Kashyap, Mukti Mohan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Pranutan Bahl were among those who dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Fans also showered love on the couple.
Meanwhile, on Father’s Day, Aakriti shared another picture from her maternity shoot, featuring Aparshakti.
"Happy Father’s Day to my Baby Daddy. #MyBabyDaddyStrongest," she wrote, along with a photo in which they can be seen pouting at each other.
Aparshakti and Aakriti had announced their pregnancy on their respective social media handles by posting the first picture of the mommy-to-be, flaunting her baby bump.
While Aparshakti had captioned it as, "Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain" in Hindi, Aakriti had written, "Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation."
The couple tied the knot in 2014. They had reportedly first met in Chandigarh in a dance class.
Meanwhile on the work front, Aparshakti was last seen in 2020 flick 'Street Daner 3D' alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
He will soon be seen in his first solo film opposite Pranutan Bahl titled 'Helmet,' directed by Satram Ramani. The film is based on the ground reality of the country, where people feel awkward while buying and talking about condoms. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.