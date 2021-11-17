Aparshakti Khurana Birthday Special: a look at the actor's doting dad moments

The famous Bollywood duo or Khurana brothers ie. Ayushmann and Aparshakti are well-liked by the audience. They always remain in discussions for some reason or the other. Aparshakti Khurana,the younger brother is turning 34 on November 18th, 2021.

Following the footsteps of his big brother, Aparshakti Khurana came into the film industry. And now, after starring in multiple films, Aparshakti has proved his mettle and reinstated the fact that he is here to stay. Recently, he was seen in Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starter 'Hum Do HUmare Do'

He married Aakriti Ahuja, a businesswoman. The couple became parents to a baby girl on 27 August 2021, Arzoie A Khurana and his fans just can't get enough of his photos with her.

On occasion of his birthday, let's look at some Aparshakti's doting dad pictures on his instagram.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 03:08 PM IST