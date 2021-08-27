Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja welcome baby girl, name her Arzoie

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja Khurana, on Friday announced that they have become parents to a baby girl.

Khurana took to Instagram and shared the news of the baby's arrival, saying that they have have named their daughter Arzoie.

"Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoi A. Khurana," he captioned the post with heart emoji.

The same post was shared by Ahuja on her Instagram Stories.

Khurana's elder brother, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, also posted the news on his Instagram stories.

"A new member in the family. Best feeling," he wrote alongside the message.

Aparshakti had announced that he is expecting his first child with Aakriti in June.

Sharing a post of kissing the baby bump, the actor wrote, "If the work could not be expanded in the lockdown, then we thought of expanding our family."

Aparshakti and Aakriti tied the knot in 2014. They had reportedly first met in Chandigarh in a dance class.

Meanwhile on the work front, Aparshakti was last seen in 2020 flick 'Street Daner 3D' alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

He will soon be seen in his first solo film opposite Pranutan Bahl titled 'Helmet,' directed by Satram Ramani. The film is based on the ground reality of the country, where people feel awkward while buying and talking about condoms. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.

Aparshakti has established himself as a bankable actor in last few years. So much so, that his performances have at times stood out despite not being in the lead.

