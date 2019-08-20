Aparna Sen and other Citizen Speak India members support Anurag Kashyap, say 'we condemn threats of violence'

New Delhi: Several members of 'Citizen Speak India' including eminent personalities like Aparna Sen and Anjum Katyal strongly condemned the 'threats of violence' which forced the director Anurag Kashyap to quit the social media platform, Twitter.

A press release which consisted of 28 signatories expressed unanimity of the members on the subject and also raised concerns against the threats received by Kashyap.

"This is a matter that demands immediate attention. Free speech is the cornerstone of democracy, and Kashyap is one among many today who face the risk of violence for merely expressing an opinion on a public platform," release read.

"This culture of violence and intolerance is spreading dangerously in our society! It has to be resisted by us all. It is our earnest request to every fellow citizen, including those in positions of political and corporate leadership, to stand up against it. It is tearing apart the democratic fabric of our country by trying to silence all dialogue, debate, and dissent," it added.

Anurag who has been outspoken in expressing his political beliefs and opinions, quit the microblogging site earlier this month after his family received threat calls.