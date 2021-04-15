'Anyone can sing Chaar Botal Vodka': Shaan takes a subtle dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh

Shaan, one of the most iconic singers who has completed nearly three decades in the music industry, has recently said that the standard of music in the country has been lowered.

In a recent interview, even though Shaan did not directly name Yo Yo Honey Singh, he named some of his songs including Chaar Botal Vodka, Sunny Sunny and Lungi Dance and said that they had no ‘musicality.’

He also stated that record labels prefer such songs because even though they may not be great music, they end up becoming popular and eventually get a lot of views.

He went on to say that only a few people actually understand music and added that everyone cannot be musically educated.

Shaan said that rap music is popular today because there is no musicality in rap songs. He believes anyone can sing songs like Chaar Botal Vodka, Sunny Sunny and Lungi Dance.

The 48-year-old singer said that certain rap artists are great with rhymes and flow, but suggested that much of popular Hindi rap is ‘easy’.

Last month, Shaan had said that the golden phase of playback is gone.

"People have stopped listening to film songs these days. Film songs are not enjoying the popularity they used to in earlier times. When we used to sing playback regularly, people would listen to film songs and discuss them. These days, maybe one song from a big film, that too which has been heavily publicised -- only that people listen to," Shaan had told IANS.

Meanwhile, Shaan is currently associated with the music reality show Indian Pro Music League.

On the other hand, Yo Yo Honey Singh recently released a single titled Saiyaan Ji, featuring singer Neha Kakkar.