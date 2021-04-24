'Anybody can get infected': Milind Soman replies to those who asked how he tested COVID positive 'if he's so fit'

Actor Milind Soman, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month, revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday that people still ask him how he "got infected if he is so fit."

Milind had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March.

In his latest post, the 55-year-old actor, wrote: "People still ask me how I got infected if I am so fit. Fitness and health, if good, will help you deal with the virus so that you are not sick, but can't stop you from getting infected. Anybody can get infected. Not everybody infected will get sick."

"People ask me why I talk about health so much when some people don't have food to eat. I say if you don't have health, nothing else matters very much. Health is seldom a question of time or money. Most of the infections and hospitalizations in the second wave are from high rises, not slums," he added.

"To be healthy you need to be aware. And you need to make at least 10% of the effort you put into your job. Or your social life. Take care. Stay safe. Om shanti," he added.

Have a look at his post here: