Anushka-Virat help child with SPA procure world's most expensive medicine, parents say 'helped us win match of life'

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, who raised over Rs 11 crore via their fundraising campaign to support COVID-19 relief work in India, recently helped a child suffering from a rare genetic disorder procure the most expensive medicine in the world.

Ayaansh Gupta, a child suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SPA), needed a medicine named Zolgensma, which costs whopping Rs 16 crore.

The child's parents, who had been actively trying to raise funds for the medicines, took to their official handle to announce that they have managed to Rs 16 crore for the medicine and thanked several Bollywood stars for supporting the campaign.

Sharing a picture of Virat and Anushka, they wrote, "@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma - we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta."