Anushka Sharma's doppelganger Julia Michaels has THIS to say about the actor's daughter Vamika

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli on Monday announced that they have named their first child, daughter Vamika.
In a heart-warming note on Instagram, Sharma said that the arrival of Vamika has been a blessing for them.
"We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika, has taken it to a whole new level! "Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes," she wrote alongside a picture in which she can be seen holding the baby, with Kohli standing next to her.
"Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy," the actor added.
Reacting to the post, Anushka’s doppelganger and American pop singer Julia Michaels simply wrote “Congrats!!!”.
For those unversed, back in 2019, Anushka and Julia's pictures went viral as scores of netizens noticed the uncanny resemblance between the two stars.
Julia Michaels tweeted “Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol ????????”
Anushka quote-tweeted and wrote, OMG YES!! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our doppelgangers all my life."
Not to mention, Julia also defended Anushka from trolls who called the actress ugly.
In a now deleted tweet, a user wrote, "She is not pretty. She looks pretty because her makeup and nice video editing. She is black in real life. She is so much dirty and ugly in real life."
Julia gave a befitting reply to the troll stating, “That’s a horrible thing to say because many girls wear makeup, and black is actually beautiful. I’ve seen Anushka she is very pretty.”
The couple, who announced their pregnancy last August, welcomed the baby on January 11.
Soon after announcing the arrival of their first child on Twitter, the couple requested paparazzi to respect their privacy to not click photos of their new-born.
Sharma and Kohli, both 32, first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.