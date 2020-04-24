Anushka Sharma's Amazon original show 'Paatal Lok' to release on May 15

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday announced that her first web series as a producer - 'Paatal Lok' - will be released on the online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on May 15.

The actor-turned-producer took to Instagram to share a crisp teaser from the fiery crime thriller by her production company - Clean Slate Films.

The teaser of the show depicts an interplay of the four pillars of the democracy- Legislative, judiciary, executive, and media.