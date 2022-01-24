Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika’s face revealed; fans say she looks just like her dad

A broadcaster of the ongoing India-South Africa series has revealed celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's one-year-old daughter Vamika's face on Sunday, which generated mixed reactions from fans.

Pictures and videos revealing the face of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's one-year-old daughter Vamika has been going rounds on social media for the first time after a broadcaster of ongoing India-South Africa series captured the actor and her daughter cheering for Virat from the stands, on Sunday.

While some were happy to see the little munchkin and called her a mini version of her cricketer dad, others were angered since the couple never intended to share their daughter’s picture since birth. The star couple has also requested the paparazzi not to click her pictures since they want to maintain the privacy of their child.

Despite all this, a broadcaster revealed the video of Anushka holding her daughter in her arms while cheering for Virat from the VIP lounge at the stadium.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens who were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the star couple's daughter have taken the screenshots and circulated the pictures all over social media.

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka had earlier issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice." Recently, Anushka had also penned a note thanking the camerapersons for not clicking pictures of their daughter Vamika while they accompany Virat for his cricket match tours.

"We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people on the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you," Anushka had shared.

Anushka and Vamika have recently accompanied Virat in South Africa for the ongoing India-South Africa series.

With ANI Inputs

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:37 AM IST