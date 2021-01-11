Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby girl: Madhuri Dixit other Bollywood celebs congratulate the couple

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl on Monday. Kohli announced the arrival of their first child on Twitter and said both the baby and Sharma were healthy.
"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.
After Kohli's official statement, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate the couple.
Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene commented, "Congratulations @virat.kohli @anushkasharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel."
"Congratulations ... welcome to the best phase of your lives @anushkasharma @virat.kohli," wrote Neha Dhupia in the comments section.
Singer Shreya Ghoshal commented, "Heartiest congratulations to you both @virat.kohli @anushkasharma God bless the beautiful family
Dia Mirza's message read: "Such wonderful news!!! Congratulations!"
"Congratulations. God bless the little baby angel," wrote Bipasha Basu.
Actors Ishaan Khatter, Pulkit Samrat, Rakul Preet Singh and others also shared congratulatory messages in the post's comments section.
