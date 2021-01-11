Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby girl: Madhuri Dixit other Bollywood celebs congratulate the couple

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl on Monday. Kohli announced the arrival of their first child on Twitter and said both the baby and Sharma were healthy.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.