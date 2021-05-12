Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli increase target of COVID-19 aid to Rs 11 crore

As the country continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19, people have been coming forward to do their bit to tackle the crisis. Their initiative will see all the proceeds raised to be directed to ACT Grants who is the implementation partner for this campaign.

ACT has been extensively working towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities all through the pandemic and the amount raised by Anushka and Virat will aid their exemplary work.

On Tuesday, the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' star thanked everyone as she managed to raise Rs 5 crore through her campaign to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work.

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently embracing motherhood after welcoming her first child with Virat earlier this year. The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Vamika.

The actor has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'.