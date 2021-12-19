Anushka Sharma thanks media for not publishing her daughter Vamika's pictures, says 'we seek privacy for our child'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Sunday thanked the media for not publishing her daughter Vamika's pictures.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Sultan' actress wrote: "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media faternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika."

"As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will ve to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media," she added.

"As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter," the actress further added.

Anushka also thanked the fan clubs and the people on the internet "for going out of your way to not post images". "It was kind and mature of you," she added.

Earlier, Virat Kohli requested photographers to not take pictures of Vamika during the team's departure to South Africa from Mumbai.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the India Test captain was seen requesting the photographers to not click Vamika's pictures.

“Baby ka photo mat lena (Please don't click photos of the baby),” Kohli was heard saying in the video.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 06:42 PM IST