Anushka Sharma teases 'Paatal Lok' Season 2 as Twitterati shower praises on the Amazon Prime web series

Anushka Sharma's Amazon Prime Video show 'Paatal Lok released on May 14. The web-series have been garnering rave reviews from viewers and now the Bollywood actress has teased Season 2. While replying to filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's tweet, Anushka wrote, "Season 2 ... Wait and watch."

Amazon Original series 'Paatal Lok' features actors like Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, and others. The thriller show is bankrolled by Anushka Sharma and the actress-turned-producer is already teasing fans about season 2. 'Panga' filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was all praises for the show as she tweeted, "#PaatalLok' is just ’wow’. Terrifically written & created by Sudeep Sharma.Huge clap to @PrimeVideoIN @AnushkaSharma Karnesh Sharma, the directors, crew & every actor who got into the character seamlessly @Jaiahlawat you are just so brilliant Season 2 Kab hai?"

Check out Anushka's reply here: