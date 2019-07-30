Anushka Sharma steals hearts in black slit dress on latest magazine cover

New Delhi: Setting the temperature soaring, Bollywood's diva Anushka Sharma is stealing hearts as she turned cover girl for the August issue of 'Filmfare' magazine.

The 31-year-old actor who handles her stardom with simplicity is keeping her looks chic and upscale in her glam outfit.

Turning on her charm, the 'PK' actor, styled by Allia Al Rufai, can be seen donning a black thigh-high slit dress complimenting it well with pastel colour stilettos, beachy waves, and nude makeup to add that glamorous quotient to the cover.

The official handle of Filmfare shared the cover on their Instagram page and wrote, "Fun and flirty! Anushka Sharma goes sexy for Filmfare's August issue." Apart from the cover shoot, the Instagram page of Filmfare also shared several pictures from the photoshoot.