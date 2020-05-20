Anushka Sharma spots 'a dinosaur on the loose,' shares hilarious video of hubby Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday shared a rib-tickling video featuring her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, who is seen enacting the moves of a dinosaur.

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor shared the hilarious video on Instagram, where the actor is seen recording, and Kohli enters the room making the dinosaur walk in the funniest way.

The India skipper walks across the room with his funny antics and mimics the voice of the dinosaur towards the end of the clip.

The 32-year-old actor wrote as caption: "I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose," followed by dinosaur and smiling emoticons.