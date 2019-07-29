Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor slam attackers who thrashed stray dog for taking shelter during Mumbai rains

A stray dog in Mumbai was thrashed by two security guards for taking shelter in a housing complex due to rains. The dog currently is struggling for life while in coma, Bollywood actors have taken a stand asking for better laws for animal safety.

A video of the same incident went viral on social media, after which the Bombay Animal Rights on July 27 lodged an FIR with the Worli police against the two accused who severely injured the stray with head and abdominal injuries.

Bollywood actor, animal lover and rights activist Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and slammed the barbaric act. She shared pictures of the dog to sought justice. She wrote, “The inhumanity of this act is just unbelievable. This is the time for our community to step up and find a way to help get justice to a soul that can’t stand up for himself. If there is any way one can reach out to help, this is the time. �� Please swipe left for all the information.”