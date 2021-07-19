Anushka Sharma shares stunning throwback pic with her girl gang from 2017, says 'miss you guys so much'

Recently, the 'Pataal Lok' producer shared a series of pictures with her husband Virat Kohli with a hilarious caption.

In the post, Anushka could be seen exploring the streets when Virat photobombed the pictures.

Anushka was dressed casually for her day out, wearing a pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, and an olive cardigan over it. Meanwhile, Virat was seen wearing a pair of pants along with a sweater.

In the caption, Anushka jocularly referred to Virat as a fan who's chasing her for a picture.

"Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans! Photo taken by another fan -- @cloverwootton," she wrote as caption.