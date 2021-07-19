Anushka Sharma shares stunning throwback pic with her girl gang from 2017, says 'miss you guys so much'

Anushka Sharma, who's currently in London with daughter Vamika and husband Virat Kohli, recently took to her Instagram story to share a throwback picture featuring her besties.
The picture from 2017 shows Anushka and her girl gang sitting in a restaurant. The monochrome photo captures the 'Zero' actress in a candid moment.
Sharing it on her story, Anushka wrote: "Miss you guys so much.
Anushka Sharma, her husband Virat Kohli and baby Vamika are currently in London for the recently held finals of the World Test Championship.
Recently, the 'Pataal Lok' producer shared a series of pictures with her husband Virat Kohli with a hilarious caption.
In the post, Anushka could be seen exploring the streets when Virat photobombed the pictures.
Anushka was dressed casually for her day out, wearing a pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, and an olive cardigan over it. Meanwhile, Virat was seen wearing a pair of pants along with a sweater.
In the caption, Anushka jocularly referred to Virat as a fan who's chasing her for a picture.
"Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans! Photo taken by another fan -- @cloverwootton," she wrote as caption.
On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018. She produced 'Paatal Lok' and 'Bulbbul' last year.
The actress has two films in the pipeline -- Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
