Anushka Sharma shares stunning sunkissed photos in a white t-shirt worth nearly Rs 15,000

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma, who is currently in South Africa with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, shared a bunch of sunkissed photos.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, the actress posted photos in which she can be seen chasing the sunshine while taking a walk in nature.

The 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actress struck a number of candid poses during the golden hour. In one of the photos, she can be seen laughing and blushing. "Sunny side up," she captioned her post.

Anushka was dressed in an oversized white t-shirt, blue joggers and white sneakers. The Ami Paris cotton t-shirt costs around Rs 15,000.

Take a look at the photos here:

Anushka has actively been giving glimpses of her routine there, and fans just can't have enough of it.

On the work front, Anushka recently shared the teaser of her upcoming sports drama 'Chakda 'Xpress'. She will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami as she dons the Indian jersey with her girl gang.

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

According to several media reports, Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz has reportedly struck a $54 million (Rs 400 crore) deal with streaming giants Amazon and Netflix.

Clean Slate Filmz will release eight films and series on these streaming platforms as well as some others in the next 18 months.

Anushka and Karnesh's production house has produced films like 'NH10', 'Phillauri' and 'Pari' for the theatres. Later, it also produced the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime series 'Paatal Lok' and Netflix's 'Bulbbul'.

Their next release will be 'Qala', with Tripti Dimri and late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil and 'Chakda Xpress' with Anushka.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:52 PM IST