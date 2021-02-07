Anushka Sharma shares stunning mirror selfie, poses with her 'favourite accessory' after welcoming Vamika

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli have named the baby girl Vamika.

Announcing the name of her baby girl, Anushka had tweeted, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!

Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes!

Sleep is elusive, but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."