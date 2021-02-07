Anushka Sharma shares stunning mirror selfie, poses with her 'favourite accessory' after welcoming Vamika

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Virat Kholi, has shared a hilarious post posing with her 'current favourite accessory.'
On Sunday, the 'Zero' actress took to her Instagram to share a beautiful mirror selfie, where she was seen clad in a black t-shirt and a pair of black leggings. The actress was seen posing with her daughter Vamika Kohli's burp cloth on her shoulder.
Sharing the picture, Sharma wrote, "Current favourite accessory - Burp cloth!"
The newbie mom's beautiful selfie and her post-delivery body left netizens amazed.
A user wrote, "Omg u got so fit so quick I can't even."
Another commented, "Post pictures with your cute angel."
Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli have named the baby girl Vamika.
Announcing the name of her baby girl, Anushka had tweeted, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!
Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes!
Sleep is elusive, but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."
Kohli had announced the arrival of their first child on January 11, saying that both the baby and Sharma were healthy.
"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes.
"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli had said in a statement.