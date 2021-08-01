Anushka Sharma shares pretty pics from UK, husband Virat Kohli wants to know 'who took these pictures'

While Anushka's pretty pictures left fans smitten, it was her husband Virat Kohli's comment that grabbed our attention.

The Indian skipper commented: "Who took these pictures," and added goofy emojis.

It seems like Anushka's husband was just looking for some credit and the photos have purportedly been clicked by him.

Ahead of the five-match Test series between India and England, which commences on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Virat and Anushka decided to spend some quality time together on Saturday.

Virat had shared a picture with Anushka were they were seen enjoying lunch together. Anushka was seen wearing the same outfit in the adorable photo shared by Kohli.