Anushka Sharma shares beautiful pic flaunting her baby bump, Virat Kohli says 'my whole world in one frame'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who's expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, on Sunday shared a beautiful picture of herself, flaunting her baby bump. Anushka is currently in UAE with Kohli for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to commence from September 19.

The 'Zero' actress took to Instagram to share the picture, where she's seen standing at a beach. In the picture, the actress looks like a vision in white in a flowy crop-blouse. She's seen smiling as she gushes at her belly. Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is?"

Doting husband Virat Kohli took to the comments section to drop the sweetest comment and wrote, "My whole world in one frame."

Check out the post here: