Anushka Sharma shares adorable childhood picture with brother Karnesh

Amazon Prime's new original series Pataal Lok has been loved by fans and critics alike. Produced by Anushka Sharma and starring Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee and Gul Panag in lead roles, the show revolves around inspector Haatiram Choudhury solving the assassination attempt case of TV news anchor Sanjeev Mehra.

In an interview with IANS, Anushka spoke about the show. She said that she and her brother Karnesh, right from the beginning, were always "inspired by the work that was happening throughout the world".

"When we were making the show we weren't thinking of it to be the best show, we were just trying to tell a story and we just wanted to stay true to the story. Today when the show is getting appreciated on these lines it makes us feel very happy that it is being called the best show that India has ever produced." Anushka said.

"OTT platforms allow you to kind of sample the content that is being created world over in Ireland, Turkey, America, Israel, United Kingdom. It enables you to see the content creators all over the world and the work that they do and we would obviously get very inspired by that and always desire to create that kind of content, which can inspire people and which we felt very inspired through."

Quotes from IANS.