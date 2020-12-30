Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood stars spotted in Mumbai; see pics

Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut were spotted in town on Wednesday.
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma, who's due in January 2021, was seen flaunting her baby-bump in a striped dress as she stepped out in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was clicked outside designer Manish Malhotra's house in the evening.
Kangana Ranaut, who arrived in Mumbai few months after engaging in tension with the Maharashtra government, was spotted leaving a dance class in Bandra.
Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Maheep Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also clicked by the shutterbugs.
Check out the pictures here:
