Bollywood

Updated on

Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood stars spotted in Mumbai; see pics

By FPJ Web Desk

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma, who's due in January 2021, was seen flaunting her baby-bump in a striped dress as she stepped out in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood stars spotted in Mumbai; see pics
Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood stars spotted in Mumbai; see pics

Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut were spotted in town on Wednesday.

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma, who's due in January 2021, was seen flaunting her baby-bump in a striped dress as she stepped out in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood stars spotted in Mumbai; see pics

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was clicked outside designer Manish Malhotra's house in the evening.

Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood stars spotted in Mumbai; see pics

Kangana Ranaut, who arrived in Mumbai few months after engaging in tension with the Maharashtra government, was spotted leaving a dance class in Bandra.

Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood stars spotted in Mumbai; see pics

Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Maheep Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also clicked by the shutterbugs.

Check out the pictures here:

Pooja Hegde at the airport
Pooja Hegde at the airport
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Sidhant Chaturvedi
Sidhant Chaturvedi
Maheep Kapoor
Maheep Kapoor
Rakul Preet Singh in Versova
Rakul Preet Singh in Versova
Shanaya Kapoor at the airport
Shanaya Kapoor at the airport
Arjun Rampal at Hakim's Aalim
Arjun Rampal at Hakim's Aalim
Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood stars spotted in Mumbai; see pics
Viral Bhayani

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in