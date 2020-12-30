Anushka Sharma glows as she flaunts her baby bump on a magazine cover; Virat Kohli calls it 'beautiful'

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma, who's expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, has graced the January edition of Vogue. In the cover of the magazine, the actress is seen oozing pregnancy glow as she flaunts her baby bump.
On Tuesday, the 'Zero' actress took to social media to share the cover and wrote, "Capturing this for myself , for life ! @vogueindia , this was fun."
Sharma is seen looking radiant in an off-white ensemble, which includes a bikini-style top, a pair of straight pants and an oversize trench coat.
Check out the picture here:
Reacting to his wife's latest Instagram post, Indian skipper Virat Kohli commented, "Beautiful", followed with a heart.
Anushka and Kohli announced their pregnancy on social media in August. The couple confirmed that they will welcome their first born in January 2021.
"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka captioned the image. Virat shared the same caption on his Twitter page.
Earlier this month, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of the most talked-about couples of Tinseltown, celebrated their third wedding anniversary.
On the work front, Virat Kohli returned home after the first five-day Test in Adelaide that ended on December 21 to be with his wife Anushka, who is due for delivery sometime in January.
"The decision was made before we had the selection meeting and I explained the same to selectors that I will be flying back after the first Test. It was purely based on the fact that because we have a quarantine period both ways. I wanted to be back home in time to be with my wife for the birth of my first child," he'd said at a virtual media conference.
"It is a very, very special and very, very beautiful moment that I want to experience. That was the reason behind my decision and I communicated to the selectors during the selection meeting," Kohli said, without holding back his emotions.
Meanwhile, mom-to-be Anushka recently shared that she will get back to shooting once she delivers her first child.
"Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I'm going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy," said Anushka.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)