Anushka Sharma gives an epic reply to husband Virat Kohli after he demands photo credit in latest pictures

Actor Anushka Sharma on Sunday shared a couple of beautiful pictures of herself from the UK.

In the photos, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress can be seen taking a stroll on an empty street. She's seen clad in casual clothes -- a black t-shirt with a pair of blue mom jeans and white sneakers.

The photos shows Anushka flashing her million dollar smile as she walks towards the camera.

Commenting on the post, her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli wrote, "Who took these pictures (sic)."

Anushka responded by saying, "A really good fan (sic)."

While it was indeed Virat who clicked the candid moments, Anushka was in no mood to give him any credit.