Anushka Sharma gives an epic reply to husband Virat Kohli after he demands photo credit in latest pictures

Actor Anushka Sharma on Sunday shared a couple of beautiful pictures of herself from the UK.
In the photos, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress can be seen taking a stroll on an empty street. She's seen clad in casual clothes -- a black t-shirt with a pair of blue mom jeans and white sneakers.
The photos shows Anushka flashing her million dollar smile as she walks towards the camera.
Commenting on the post, her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli wrote, "Who took these pictures (sic)."
Anushka responded by saying, "A really good fan (sic)."
While it was indeed Virat who clicked the candid moments, Anushka was in no mood to give him any credit.
Anushka was making a reference to her picture with Virat, which she shared last month, in which she called him her fan.
"Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans," she wrote, as she shared pictures of the couple walking through a street.
Anushka has actively been giving glimpses of her routine, and fans just can't have enough of it.
On the film front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. The actress is yet to announce her next project.
Meanwhile, she has had her hands full as a producer. Last year, she produced the Amazon Prime Video series 'Paatal Lok' and Netflix original film 'Bulbul', under her banner Clean Slate Filmz.
